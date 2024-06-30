96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Big Guys No Ties: Should Kyle Field really be ranked above Death Valley?

2 hours 49 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, June 30 2024 Jun 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 11:30 AM June 30, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann and Michael Cauble have the latest edition of Big Guys No Ties! 

- LSU's rankings in EA College Football 25

- Schlossnagle heads to Austin

Trending News

- Is Bronny James ready for the NBA?

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days