Big Guys No Ties: Rough November for the LSU Tigers

1 hour 49 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, November 25 2024 Nov 25, 2024 November 25, 2024 10:30 AM November 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann and Michael Cauble have the latest edition of Big Guys No Ties! 

In this episode:

-Bryce Underwood flips

-Is Brian Kelly's seat getting warm?

-How can LSU improve for the future?

