Big fun: New BR entertainment center opens its doors

BATON ROUGE - The wait is finally over. Baton Rouge's newest entertainment venue is opening its doors.

Main Event features a bowling alley, video games, laser tag, and more. The 50,000-square-foot entertainment center also has a bar and a dining area. The family entertainment center is located in the Mall of Louisiana.

Starting Wednesday, Main Event will be giving away eight Extreme Birthday Party Packages. Each package is valued at $200.

The entertainment center is open seven days a week. Click here for more information.