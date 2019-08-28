79°
Latest Weather Blog
Big fun: New BR entertainment center opens its doors
BATON ROUGE - The wait is finally over. Baton Rouge's newest entertainment venue is opening its doors.
Main Event features a bowling alley, video games, laser tag, and more. The 50,000-square-foot entertainment center also has a bar and a dining area. The family entertainment center is located in the Mall of Louisiana.
Starting Wednesday, Main Event will be giving away eight Extreme Birthday Party Packages. Each package is valued at $200.
The entertainment center is open seven days a week. Click here for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big fun: New BR entertainment center opens its doors
-
Pumps turned off at gas station near LSU after overnight fire
-
Report: Cortana Mall poised to become site of new Amazon distribution center
-
Officials won't be able to inspect charred stretch of Basin Bridge for...
-
Good Samaritans pull victims from burning Baton Rouge home