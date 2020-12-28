Big Freedia set to host New Orleans part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

NEW ORLEANS — The " Queen of Bounce" Big Freedia will host the New Orleans segment of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.

Big Freedia will also be joined on stage by Grammy-winning and New Orleans native PJ Morton. Morton will perform “Auld Lang Syne” as part of the lead-up to the dropping of the fleur-de-lis on New Year's Day.

“We are beyond excited that Big Freedia and PJ Morton, two of New Orleans’ brightest musical lights, will be shining for our city and before the entire world as we ring in the new year. Even though we won’t be watching this performance in person, we will be watching from the safety of our homes as ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021′ rings in the new year with that special New Orleans flavor. We’re also excited that this event will employ nearly 70 local crew members, many of whom have been shut out of production jobs due to the pandemic, and that the world will remember that New Orleans will be the safest place to visit and enjoy our music and culture in 2021,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.