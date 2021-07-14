Big day for BRPD: new recruits and police chief being sworn in

WATCH: Murphy Paul swearing in here.

BATON ROUGE- Today is a big day for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The Baton Rouge Police Department's newest class of recruits will report for their first day of training.

The 84th Basic Training Academy gets started at BRPD headquarters. pic.twitter.com/Ek6MkIUMxw — Taylor Evans WBRZ (@taylorevansnews) January 8, 2018

Also later today the new police chief, Murphy Paul, will be sworn in.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broom named Paul to the position during a press conference Dec. 29.

Paul, a native of New Orleans, holds a degree in criminal justice from Loyola University, according to a release. He joined the Louisiana State Police in 1994 and became a lieutenant colonel, where he most recently served as the deputy superintendent of the Bureau of Investigation.

During his years of service with state police, Paul was assigned to narcotics, internal affairs, detectives, criminal intelligence and patrol.

The swearing in will be led in the Metro Council Chambers of City Hall today at 2 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public. Watch the ceremony on 2.2 and WBRZ's Facebook.