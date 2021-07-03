86°
Latest Weather Blog
Big cheetah-like feline captured in Pennsylvania town
READING, Pa.- Police say they captured a big African cat, resembling a cheetah, running loose through the streets of a small Pennsylvania town.
Reports about the spotted feline started coming in on Nov. 3. When Reading officers tracked it down, they initially thought they'd found a cheetah.
The Animal Rescue League of Berks County says they got a call from the police department about the feline on Saturday.
When staff responded, they found a cat called an African serval about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The cats are illegal to own in Pennsylvania without a license. The animal was declawed and very friendly, leading animal workers to presume it had been a pet.
Trending News
It's been transported to a big cat rescue group.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'I felt like it was time to take a stand,' Baton Rouge...
-
It's back! WBRZ's annual July 4th fireworks show returns this year
-
Neighbor of dilapidated home speaks up again, homeowners given another year to...
-
River Center prepared to host largest indoor event in over a year
-
Governor signs bill redirecting tax money toward new bridge, interstate expansion