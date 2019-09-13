85°
Big Cat, Big Birthday: Mike VII celebrates 3rd birthday
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge's favorite tiger got a frozen cake for his special day.
According to Mike The Tiger's Twitter, today is his third birthday.
Happy 3rd Birthday to me! Y’all probably get yellow or chocolate cake while I get a frozen goat’s milk “cake” with oxtail bones for candles. Jealous? pic.twitter.com/qqToDGVzPN— Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) September 13, 2019
The LSU mascot has been at the university since 2017 after being adopted from a sanctuary in Florida at 11 months old.
