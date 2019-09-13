85°
Big Cat, Big Birthday: Mike VII celebrates 3rd birthday

Friday, September 13 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge's favorite tiger got a frozen cake for his special day.

According to Mike The Tiger's Twitter, today is his third birthday. 

The LSU mascot has been at the university since 2017 after being adopted from a sanctuary in Florida at 11 months old.

