Big Brown Reaching Back to donate masks, checks to schools

James Joseph also known as "Big Brown" Photo: UPS

BATON ROUGE - A local community outreach program headed by a UPS worker named James Joseph, but who is widely known as 'Big Brown,' will be leading coronavirus relief efforts that are set to begin Friday, July 10.

Big Brown Reaching Back announced Wednesday that it received a donation of 6,000 masks and will be delivering the protective gear throughout the state.

In addition to this, the organization will provide local schools with up to 350 masks as well as a $1,200 check to assist in the purchasing of school supplies.

The relief efforts begin at 2 p.m., Friday.

Big Brown has been recognized for his work on behalf of the community numerous times, during Louisiana's hot summer months, he often leads efforts to get air conditioning into the homes of elderly and other vulnerable individuals.

In 2017, he was the recipient of the Jim Casey Community Service Award, which is the highest honor bestowed upon a UPS employee.

Click here for more on Big Brown's volunteer work.