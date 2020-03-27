Big brands edit iconic logos to encourage social distancing

McDonald's Brazil encourages social distancing with an edited logo. Photo: CNN

The global fight against novel coronavirus has sparked massive changes within various cultures, the world over. Cultures once known for their highly social lifestyles are evolving to apply social distancing practices as a way of protecting one another.

CNN notes that even some of the world’s most popular brands are changing their logos to encourage the global community to continue practicing social distancing.

The now-popular phrase is commonly understood to mean standing six feet apart from others in an effort to lower the risk of contracting coronavirus.

McDonald’s, known for its highly visible golden arches, has separated the arches as a way of encouraging social distancing.

Other brands such as Coca-Cola, Audi, and Volkswagen are following suit with their logos.

Though Nike didn’t tweak its logo, it launched a large social media campaign in support of social distancing.

While some see these changes as a positive symbol of unity in the war against coronavirus, others are critical of such ad campaigns.

Douglas Sellers, executive director for firm Siegel+Gale told CNN, “Our current global situation is no joke. It’s a serious matter.”

“And brands designing social distancing logos have the potential to diminish the severity of what we are going through."

The question of whether it’s prudent for large companies to redesign their brand logos to reflect the world’s fight against a pandemic remains up for debate.

But one thing is for certain, a single virus has sparked a massive transformation to the entire world’s way of life and the impact of novel coronavirus on the global community will likely be felt for years after the illness itself is eradicated.