Big Boy's Toy's tire shop in Baton Rouge catches fire, sends smoke drifting as far as Denham Springs

1 hour 3 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, July 07 2019 Jul 7, 2019 July 07, 2019 12:36 PM July 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Blake Fugler
Smoke drifting into Denham Springs.

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at Big Boy's Toys of La tire shop at 10610 Florida Blvd that was sending smoke drifting as far as Denham Springs at around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Smoke from the burning tires was severe enough that Central Fire Department cautioned that those with breathing problems should limit outdoor activity until the smoke cleared.

Investigators believe that the fire started near the front of the building, though the extent of the damage prevents them from pinpointing the exact cause of the fire.

The tire shop and fitness center next to it are considered total losses while two other nearby business sustained significant water and fire damage. 

