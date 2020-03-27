BIG Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- April is Autism Awareness Month, and BIG Baton Rouge is trying to raise awareness for the disorder throughout Baton Rouge.

BIG Baton Rouge is a group of therapists that are focused on improving the quality of life for children with Autism and other developmental disorders. They also work with the children's families to learn more about the condition and unlock their child's true potential.

You can learn more about BIG Baton Rouge and their efforts during Autism Awareness Month at this website.