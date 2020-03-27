71°
Latest Weather Blog
BIG Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE- April is Autism Awareness Month, and BIG Baton Rouge is trying to raise awareness for the disorder throughout Baton Rouge.
BIG Baton Rouge is a group of therapists that are focused on improving the quality of life for children with Autism and other developmental disorders. They also work with the children's families to learn more about the condition and unlock their child's true potential.
You can learn more about BIG Baton Rouge and their efforts during Autism Awareness Month at this website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central pastor vowing to hold church service appears on 'Dr. Phil'
-
Congressman warns small businesses owners of possible duplicating loan process
-
11 parishes without COVID-19 cases; officials expect that to change
-
Driver of car that crashed into home now dead along with 3...
-
Restaurants giving back to servers as they are jobless during stay-at-home order