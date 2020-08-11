BIG 10 presidents officially vote to postpone college football season, hope to return in spring

Reports say leaders in the Big Ten conference have officially voted to axe the fall college football season.

The conference confirmed the decision Tuesday afternoon, saying its presidents made the decision with the hope to play the season in the spring.

BREAKING: The Big Ten presidents have voted to postpone the 2020 college football season with hopes of playing in the spring, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 11, 2020

The news comes a day after reports surfaced saying the conference intended to cancel its season out of fear of the coronavirus.

No other conferences have announced plans to cancel the fall slate as of Tuesday. The SEC is currently set to kick off the season Sept. 26 with 10 games against only conference opponents.'

You can read the full statement from the Big Ten here.