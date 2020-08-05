Big 10 football season set to begin on Labor Day weekend

The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.

The cnference became one of the first major college athletic leagues to release a full week-by-week line up for football games on Wednesday. The season starts on Thursday, Sep. 3 with Ohio State against Illinois.

All sports in the Big 10 Conference require at least one coronavirus test per week. Football programs for the east and west have a minimum threshold of testing twice per week for student-athletes.

The Big 10 has also instituted protocols for testing all athletes, coaches and staff three days before the games.

According to the commissioner, testing is going to be handled by a third-party laboratory. The conference has also allotted for potential changes to schedules by pitting the east and west against one another during the conference-only schedule.

Teams are opening camp on Friday, Aug. 7, testing the protocols that are in place. Northwestern and Rutgers did have to shutdown practices due to COVID-19 detection among staff.

Commissioner Kevin Warren says testing needs to be transparent and says he's confident in the system due to most of their schools having their own medical facilities.

The Big 10 could indicate how the SEC will slate football games, in a schedule that is expected to be released soon.

Tuesday, the SEC announced camps will be able to start on Aug. 17, and teams will have a total of 25 allowable practice before the expected start of the season in late September.