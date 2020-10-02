Biden undergoing COVID-19 test Friday morning

WASHINGTON (AP) - On Wednesday evening, following a rally that President Trump cut short, top aides observed the president not feeling his best, as he appeared exhausted and fatigued, multiple sources told ABC News. This info new as the world reacts to the President & First Lady's COVID positive test results.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Spokesman Devin O'Malley says Pence "remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery."

Pence is tested every day for the virus, O'Malley confirmed.

As of Friday Morning, Democratic candidate for the White House Joe Biden tweeting:

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

The former Vice President, according to ABC News is being tested this morning.