Biden to announce vaccination plan, economic relief package Thursday

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to unveil an economic stimulus package and a vaccination plan on Thursday, the first major legislative push of his administration which begins next week.

Biden will make the announcement during a live address Thursday night. The package will lay out his plan to fund vaccinations nationwide and direct relief for families and communities struggling under the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan is expected to include $2,000 relief checks for families, with $600 subtracted from the amount for those who already received the most recent stimulus offering.

The Associated Press reports the plan would also allocate $50 billion to expand testing, $130 billion to help schools reopen and $20 billion toward vaccination efforts.

Democrats briefed on the plan have also said Biden hopes to work with Republican lawmakers to get it passed rather than using the budget reconciliation process, which would only require a simple Senate majority.