Biden signs executive order that aims to promote racial equality through fed programs

President Joe Biden has already signed a slew of executive orders during his first four days in office, and he isn't planning on slowing down anytime soon.

Officials say the president will continue to sign a series of executive orders throughout the week.

As one of his first official acts as President of the U.S., Biden issued the 'Executive Order on Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.' Click here to view the executive order in its entirety.

The mandate has been described as detailing and finalizing the social justice policies that comprise the foundation of the Biden Administration.

It also repealed the following two Executive Orders issued by the former administration:

-Executive Order 13950 on Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping and

-Executive Order 13958 on Establishing the President's Advisory 1776 Commission.

Some say Biden's order indicates the arrival of the new administration's policy shift to a focus on racial equity in management, training, and education.