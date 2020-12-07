Biden selects California AG, other candidates to lead his admin's health team

President-elect Joe Biden continues to nominate individuals to occupy key roles in his administration, and now turning his attention to his health department he's selected California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, according to CNN.

If confirmed by the United States Senate, Becerra would become a leader in the country's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other key members of the incoming administration's health team include Dr. Vivek Murthy for surgeon general; Dr. Rochelle Walensky as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith as chair of the Covid-19 Equity Task Force; Dr. Anthony Fauci as chief medical adviser to the President on Covid-19 and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Jeff Zients as coordinator of the Covid-19 response and counselor to the President and Natalie Quillian as deputy coordinator of the coronavirus response.

Zients, a top economic adviser to President Obama, is credited with reviving the Obamacare enrollment website, Healthcare.gov, after it was experienced technical issues and crashed shortly after its 2013 launch.