Biden's shelter dog 'Major,' to be honored during 'Indogeration' event

WASHINGTON - The first shelter dog to become an official resident of the White House will be honored during a special event set to take place three days before his human companion is sworn into office as the 46th President of the United States of America.

According to CNN, President-elect Joe Biden's rescue dog, 'Major' will be honored by the shelter that facilitated his adoption into the Biden family.

The Delaware Humane Association (DHA) is teaming up with Pumpkin Pet Insurance to host a virtual zoom "indogeration" event on January 17. The shelter is calling it the "largest virtual party for dogs."

All dogs and their companion are welcomed to attend on a donation basis, with donation amounts starting at a minimum of $10. All proceeds will go to DHA. Click here for additional information on how to attend.

CNN notes that even though Major is the first shelter dog in the White House, he is not the first rescue. Yuki, a mixed breed pup who was abandoned by his owner at a gas station in Texas was rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughter Luci and brought into the White House. Years later, Bill Clinton's family cat, Socks, who was also a rescue, became a resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

That said, Major holds a special place in history as the honored mansion's first shelter dog. He and the Biden's other dog, 'Champ,' will join their human family in becoming official residents of the White House following Inauguration Day on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.