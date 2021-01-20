Biden goes to church before inauguration, Trump bids final farewell to nation

As of 7:30 a.m. (CST) President-elect Joe Biden and First lady Dr. Jill Biden are attending church ahead of the upcoming inauguration.

Their attendance of a service at Washington’s Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle is a traditional step taken ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. The couple are accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

At Biden’s invitation, the first couple is joined by a bipartisan group of members of Congress, including all four top-ranking members of congressional leadership.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump pumped his fist and waved as he departed the White House on Marine One.

Before boarding Marine One, he stopped briefly to address the public on the South Lawn, saying, “It’s been a great honor, the honor of a lifetime. The greatest people in the world, the greatest home in the world.”

“We love the American people, and again, it has been something very special. And I just want to say goodbye but hopefully it’s not a long term goodbye. We’ll see each other again.”

President-elect Biden's inaugural address is expected to take place at 11 a.m. (CST)