Biden delays Europe trip, heads to Hill to save agenda

Before flying to Europe to attend the UN Climate Conference Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden will attend a caucus meeting on Capitol Hill and lay out much-anticipated details of his $1.75 trillion economic and climate package to House Democrats, CNN reports.

The President's flight to Europe for the Group of 20 Summit was originally scheduled to leave early in the morning, but the White House made last minute plans to delay his departure so he could attend the caucus meeting.

Though Biden's proposal isn't completely finalized, the most critical aspects of the package are set and the President hopes to clarify what each of those elements represent as he speaks with Democrats Thursday.

CNN reports a White House official as saying, "The President will speak to the House Democratic Caucus this morning to provide an update about the Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Before departing for his foreign trip, he will return to the White House and speak to the American people about the path forward for his economic agenda and the next steps to getting it done."

Biden's pitch to House Democrats will be followed by remarks laying out those details to the public. It marks a concerted effort to maintain as much control as possible of a complex process that's resulted in significant revisions to Democratic goals while trying to garner support from Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

According to CNN, President Biden has insinuated that he wants an agreement and passage of the infrastructure bill before November 1.