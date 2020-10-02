Latest Weather Blog
Biden and wife test negative for COVID-19
As of Friday morning, democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19.
He submitted to testing hours after President Trump tweeted that he and his wife had both been diagnosed with the virus.
Biden and Trump were in each other's company, though at a distance, during Tuesday night's Presidential Debate.
Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes.
It’s unclear if Biden will appear at his scheduled campaign events later in the day. The Democrat’s campaign is likely to announce his travel plans later on Friday.
I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020
