Biden administration renews push to feature Harriet Tubman on $20 bill

Source: biography.com

President Joe Biden's administration announced Monday that they will revive efforts to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 with abolitionist icon Harriet Tubman.

"It's important that our notes -- our money -- reflect the history and diversity of our country, and Harriet Tubman's image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a White House press briefing Monday. "So we're exploring ways to speed up that effort."

The effort is already backed by Janet Yellen, the first woman in history to lead the U.S. Treasury Department.

"The Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put Harriet Tubman on front of the new $20 notes," Psaki said.

A Representative from Ohio and chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Joyce Beatty, said she plans to reintroduce the Woman on the Twenty Act. The bill aims to require any $20 bill printed after 2024 to feature a portrait of Harriet Tubman.

"I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration, including the first-ever female secretary of treasury, Janet Yellen, to put a woman on the twenty and make the Tubman twenty a reality," said Beatty.

The redesign effort was originally announced in 2016 under Barack Obama's secretary of the treasury. The effort was abandoned in 2019, when Donald Trump's secretary, Steve Mnuchin, announced his decision not to follow through.

If approved, the new bills will likely be issued beginning in 2024.