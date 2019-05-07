Latest Weather Blog
Bid to loosen Louisiana's child labor restrictions stalls
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A proposal to loosen restrictions on employers who hire teenagers stalled in the Louisiana House.
Rep. Raymond Crews, a Bossier City Republican, proposed to increase the time a minor can work without a 30-minute break from five hours to eight hours. The idea was backed by the state's restaurant association.
Crews described his bill as increasing "opportunity for young adults." He said a parent must agree for a minor to have the job.
But Democrats bristled at the legislation, saying it prioritized the wants of employers over the needs of children who have school responsibilities. Rep. Gary Carter, a New Orleans Democrat, called Crews' proposal a "bad bill."
Amid the criticism, Crews ended debate on the measure Monday. He can bring it up again
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Father facing murder charge in 1-year-old boy's death
-
Worker injured by falling tree limb last week has died
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in 1-year-old boy's death
-
Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned house in Central
-
Pink-haired thief making rounds in Ascension Parish stealing packages
Sports Video
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
LSU mum on Joe Alleva's new job, board members want answers
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit