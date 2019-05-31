92°
Bid to expand Louisiana law for deadly force in church fails

Friday, May 31 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A Louisiana lawmaker has shelved an effort to give new protections to people who use deadly force in churches if they feel under threat.
  
Republican Rep. Beryl Amedee says churches and synagogues have become targets. But she faced pushback about the bill .
  
Amedee pulled it from a vote Friday in a Senate judiciary committee, saying she'll return in another session after revising the language.
  
It appeared unlikely the bill could win support from a committee that opposed other gun law expansions. Democratic Sen. Gary Smith, committee chairman, told Amedee the proposal needed work.
  
The panel voted 3-2 Friday to jettison a separate NRA-backed measure by Republican Rep. Blake Miguez that would have prohibited municipalities from enacting gun restrictions beyond those in state law.
