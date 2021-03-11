70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bid for REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses passes House

4 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, May 25 2016 May 25, 2016 May 25, 2016 11:38 PM May 25, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - House lawmakers have unanimously agreed to allow Louisiana to issue driver's licenses that comply with federal identification law.

The House voted 97-0 Wednesday to support the Senate-backed proposal to create REAL ID-compliant licenses. It now awaits final Senate approval.

State residents would need to carry only one card by choosing between a compliant or noncompliant license, under the measure. The option to opt out, and choose a noncompliant license, quelled opponents' previous data privacy concerns.

Without a REAL ID-compliant card, Louisiana residents could need a passport or other federally approved identification to board domestic flights or enter federal buildings within the next few years.

A matching House bill is awaiting final approval from the full chamber.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days