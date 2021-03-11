Latest Weather Blog
Bid for REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses passes House
BATON ROUGE - House lawmakers have unanimously agreed to allow Louisiana to issue driver's licenses that comply with federal identification law.
The House voted 97-0 Wednesday to support the Senate-backed proposal to create REAL ID-compliant licenses. It now awaits final Senate approval.
State residents would need to carry only one card by choosing between a compliant or noncompliant license, under the measure. The option to opt out, and choose a noncompliant license, quelled opponents' previous data privacy concerns.
Without a REAL ID-compliant card, Louisiana residents could need a passport or other federally approved identification to board domestic flights or enter federal buildings within the next few years.
A matching House bill is awaiting final approval from the full chamber.
