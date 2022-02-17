75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle on Ascension Parish highway late Wednesday night

47 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, February 17 2022 Feb 17, 2022 February 17, 2022 9:18 AM February 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - For the second time in less than a week, a person was struck and killed by a vehicle while biking on a highway in Ascension Parish.

Louisiana State Police said the latest crash happened around 12 a.m. Wednesday night on LA 429 near LA 44. The bicyclist, identified as 49-year-old Cornell Nash, was struck from behind by a car while riding westbound on the highway. 

Nash was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Another man was killed Monday in a similar wreck on LA 18.

Trending News

Both crashes remain under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days