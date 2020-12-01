32°
Latest Weather Blog
Bicyclist killed on Sherwood Forest Boulevard Thursday identified
UPDATE: Authorities have released the identity of the cyclist killed Thursday evening.
The person has been identified as 40-year-old Derrick Roddy.
****
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.
The incident was reported around 7 p.m. Thursday on N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Tams Drive. A portion of the roadway was closed off to traffic.
Sources tell WBRZ a pedestrian was struck, and died at the scene.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal with Ann-Raleigh Murthy
-
Baton Rouge designer among dozens selected to decorate White House for Christmas
-
Krewe of Orion cancels 2021 parade, ball after seeing 'no real path...
-
Ascension officials trying to get ahead of population boom with Gonzales road...
-
St. Helena begins mass-testing students upon returning from Thanksgiving break
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...