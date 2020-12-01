32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bicyclist killed on Sherwood Forest Boulevard Thursday identified

2 years 4 weeks 1 day ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 November 02, 2018 10:30 AM November 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

UPDATE: Authorities have released the identity of the cyclist killed Thursday evening.

The person has been identified as 40-year-old Derrick Roddy.

****

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. Thursday on N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Tams Drive. A portion of the roadway was closed off to traffic.

Sources tell WBRZ a pedestrian was struck, and died at the scene.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the incident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days