Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Bicyclist killed on Airline Highway overnight

Sunday, September 26 2021
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - A bicyclist was hit and killed on US 61 north of Pecue Lane overnight.

The bicyclist was identified as Adam Plaisance, 46, of Prairieville.

State Police said Plaisance was cycling northbound in the left, northbound lane of the highway when an SUV, traveling in the same direction, hit him.

Plaisance sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene, State Police said. The automobile driver was not injured.

Per standard procedure, toxicology samples were taken from everyone involved.  The crash remains under investigation, troopers said. 

State Police did not charge anyone immediately. 

