Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck on Airline Highway

2 hours 32 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 August 23, 2019 10:55 AM August 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Airline Highway at N. Foster Drive. Authorities say a bicyclist was transported in critical condition.

No further details are available at this time.

