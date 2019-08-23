84°
Latest Weather Blog
Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning.
The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Airline Highway at N. Foster Drive. Authorities say a bicyclist was transported in critical condition.
UPDATE: Person riding a bike was hit, and badly hurt this morning. Right lane still blocked on Airline at N Foster. pic.twitter.com/eBfAFX0Q9G— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 23, 2019
No further details are available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sanity hearing slated for driver in deadly July crash
-
American Idol holding auditions in Baton Rouge this weekend
-
Auto shop releases car following 2 On Your Side story
-
Officials believe overnight fire at Denham Springs restaurant was intentionally set
-
Ceremony held in Capitol Memorial Hall in honor of former Gov. Blanco