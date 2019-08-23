Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Airline Highway at N. Foster Drive. Authorities say a bicyclist was transported in critical condition.

UPDATE: Person riding a bike was hit, and badly hurt this morning. Right lane still blocked on Airline at N Foster. pic.twitter.com/eBfAFX0Q9G — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 23, 2019

No further details are available at this time.