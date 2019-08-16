93°
Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit on North Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called after a bicyclist was struck Friday morning.
The crash was reported before 10 a.m. on North Boulevard at 12th Street. Sources say the bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Details about the crash are limited.
