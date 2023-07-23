Bicyclist hit by truck in Gonzales, airlifted to hospital

GONZALES - A person riding a bicycle was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon and is in critical condition.

Authorities said the accident happened along Babin Road near LA-61 shortly after 12 p.m. The person was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Witnesses said deputies blocked off Babin Road while the Air Med was in the area. No information on the wreck or if the driver was ticketed has been made available.