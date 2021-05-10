Bicyclist found dead on roadside; deputies suspect hit and run

DENHAM SPRINGS - A bicyclist was found dead in what appeared to be a fatal hit-and-run crash Livingston Parish officials said Monday.

Deputies were notified of a body found on the side of Buddy Ellis Road around 7 a.m. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office believe the crash likely happened sometime after midnight.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was last seen leaving work off of Juban Road on his bicycle late Sunday night, according to investigators.

Authorities believe he was hit by a vehicle. Deputies are looking for a car with damage to the driver's side and front end. Anyone living in the area is asked to check security cameras and video surveillance equipment for possible evidence.

Anyone with information should call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 or the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.