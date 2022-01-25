53°
Bicyclist dies after crash on Choctaw Drive Monday morning

Tuesday, January 25 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A bicyclist died in the hospital after being hit by a truck early Monday morning. 

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Choctaw Drive just east of the Acadian Thruway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Ives McNair, 54, was riding his bike westbound in an outside lane of the roadway when he was hit by a pick-up truck.

McNair was taken a hospital where he died, police said Tuesday. 

No charges have been filed at this time. The crash remains under investigation. 

