Beyonce to drop new original song from 'The Lion King'

41 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 July 09, 2019 8:32 PM July 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Beyoncé is dropping a new original song from Disney's live-action "The Lion King."
  
The song, "Spirit," is expected to get a push for Academy Award consideration.
  
A news release says the song comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyoncé, in the film that comes out on July 18. She also co-wrote the song.
  
It's part of an album called "The Lion King: The Gift" that Beyoncé is executive producing and performing on along with other artists.
  
The collection is a companion to the main "Lion King" soundtrack, which consists mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original.
  
Both soundtrack albums will be released July 19.

