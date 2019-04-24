Latest Weather Blog
Beyonce's father to produce Destiny's Child musical
Reports say Beyoncé’s father, Matthew Knowles, is working on a Density’s Child musical.
Knowles made the announcement Tuesday saying he was producing the musical featuring the girl group, CNN reports. Knowles said he planned to take "Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical" on the road, including to Broadway and London's West Side.
"I want to pull back the curtain," he said in a statement. "I feel it's time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I've had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams."
The musical will be told from Beyoncé’s father's perspective. Before the two parted ways professionally, Knowles managed his daughters’ career from the late 1990s when she was with the group, through the launch of her solo career.
The musical is expected to premiere next year in Beyoncé's hometown of Houston before it goes on the road.
