Beyonce's father reveals his breast cancer diagnosis

Matthew Knowles, father of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, revealed his struggle with breast cancer during an interview with Good Morning America host, Michael Strahan.

As a father of four, Knowles discussed the difficulty of breaking the news to his family. His interview coincides with breast cancer awareness month, which has been recognized in October since 1985.

Knowles, who was Beyoncé's former manager, is divorced from the singer's mother and cut professional ties with Beyoncé back in 2011. Both sides said the professional split was amicable.

Though breast cancer is commonly known as an illness that affects women, thousands of men are diagnosed annually. About 245,000 cases are diagnosed in U.S. women and 2,200 in U.S. men each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.