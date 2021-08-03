76°
Beyonce introduces newborn twins Sir and Rumi Carter

4 years 2 weeks 6 days ago Friday, July 14 2017
Source: Associated Press

Beyonce has finally debuted her twins a month after they were born.
 
The singer posted a picture of herself holding the babies on Instagram late Thursday night and wrote in the caption, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today." She didn't mention the babies' genders.
 
Beyonce is wearing a flowing garment with a long veil in the photo and standing in front a flowered arch with the sea behind her.
 
Beyonce announced the pregnancy in February, and rumors have swirled about the twins' birth in recent weeks, but her representatives had declined comment on the matter.
 
Sir Carter and Rumi join 5-year-old big sister Blue Ivy.

