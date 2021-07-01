Latest Weather Blog
Beyonce, Adele nominated for top 3 Grammy Awards
NEW YORK - Beyonce and Adele are competing in the top three categories at the Grammy Awards.
The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that Beyonce's "Lemonade" and Adele's "25" are nominated for album of the year, along with Drake's "Views," Justin Bieber's "Purpose" and Sturgill Simpson's "A Sailor's Guide to Earth."
For song of the year, Beyonce's "Formation" and Adele's "Hello" will battle Lukas Graham's "7 Years," Mike Posner's "I Took a Pill In Ibiza" and Bieber's "Love Yourself," co-written with Ed Sheeran.
Beyonce, Adele and Lukas Graham's tunes are also nominated for record of the year, competing with Rihanna and Drake's "Work" and twenty one pilots' "Stressed Out."
Best new artist nominees are Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris, the Chainsmokers, Anderson Paak and Kelsea Ballerini.
The Grammys air live on Feb. 12, 2017.
