'Better Call Saul' actor stable after collapsing on set due to heart-related incident

Bob Odenkirk

NEW MEXICO - Actor, Bob Odenkirk, of the hit series "Breaking Bad" and its prequel, "Better Call Saul," is in stable condition after collapsing on set due to "a heart-related incident," the actor's representatives said Wednesday.

Odenkirk was shooting "Better Call Saul" in New Mexico when he passed out on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized, according to TMZ.

Now awake and on the mend as he recuperates at an Albuquerque hospital, the 58-year-old actor issued a statement that included an expression of gratitude to his medical staff and supporters for their kind words.

According to TMZ, the 'Better Call Saul' star's representative said:"Bob and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side."

Odenkirk, a native of Illinois, got his 'big break' in the 1980's when he became a writer for Saturday Night Live.

He then went on to write for and act in a several popular television comedy series such as 'Late Night with David Letterman' and 'The Larry Sanders Show.'