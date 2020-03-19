Better Business Bureau warns consumers about coronavirus scams

South Louisiana - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of South Central Louisiana has issued a warning regarding scams centered around the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Consumers have contacted the BBB with concerns regarding the price gouging of items such as toilet paper, gas, and food.

Some people say they've received text messages, calls, and emails claiming to offer deals for Netflix, Hulu, or other services. These ads are most likely duplicitous. Scammers will use any opportunity possible to take advantage of the public, and as expected, they're using the virus outbreak as an opportunity to doll out fraudulent schemes.

One person from Georgia called the BBB to say they'd booked a fishing charter in Louisiana for $28000 and tried to reschedule the trip due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, the company did not call him back.

Incidents like this may not be a scam and the BBB urges consumers who find themselves in such situations to do their best to work the problem out with the venue.

But should the problem remain ongoing, the consumer can call on the BBB to mediate the situation.

The Bureau urged residents to watch out for emails that claim recipients are eligible for an emergency government grant.

At this time, one of the best things a resident can do to remain safe and healthy is to heed the advice of government officials and health professionals.

