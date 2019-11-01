58°
Latest Weather Blog
Beto O'Rourke announces he's dropping 2020 presidential bid
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrat Beto O'Rourke has announced he's dropping his 2020 presidential bid.
O'Rourke tweeted Friday that his campaign "has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively." He writes, "In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee."
O'Rourke had been struggling to break through a crowded Democratic field. He entered the race in March with buzz from his narrow 2018 Senate loss to Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in Texas.
But as the excitement over his candidacy began to fade, O'Rourke was forced to stage a "reintroduction" of his campaign to reinvigorate it. After a mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, he began to center his campaign on gun violence prevention.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mom diagnosed with breast cancer has message for others fighting disease
-
Southern University's Homecoming
-
Thousands expected to attend Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' Friday night
-
Perkins couple: 7-year teacher; Deputy who broke rules
-
Student found dead in LSU dorm last month died from viral meningitis