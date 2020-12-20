Bethany Church hosts a Christmas food giveaway for hundreds of families in need

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of families no longer have to worry about what will be on the table this Christmas.



Bethany Church teamed up with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, to give around 1000 boxes of food to families across the Capital City.



People who participated in the giveaway say the turnout for this year proves that there's a big need during the pandemic.



"We just wanted to be the hands and feet of Jesus. We know that this year hasn't been all that merry, so we wanted to give groceries out for people in need," said Bethany Church campus pastor, Gerardo Vargas.



Groceries were given out on a first-come-first-served basis.



Dozens of volunteers, like Katie Stepleton, came out to help with this food giveaway.



"We gave out so many boxes. We were able to feed so many different families and provide them with a meal for Christmas. There's a lot of people going through a hard time this year, so we were able to partner with the food bank and Farmers to Families and put meals on the table for people this Christmas," said Stepleton.



This year's giveaway was a big success full of giving volunteers and thankful smiles from many families.