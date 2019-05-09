67°
Best Western in Plaquemine struck by lightning; firefighters battling blaze

By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - Crews are responding to a fire at a hotel across the river.

The blaze was reported sometime before 7 p.m. Thursday at Best Western on LA 1 in Plaquemine.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office tells WBRZ the building was struck by lightning.

No injuries have been reported. 

