Best QB in the nation: Burrow becomes first LSU Tiger to win Davey O'Brien, Maxwell Awards

Photo: LSU Athletics

ATLANTA - Add it to the list. Joe Burrow is officially the recipient of the 2019 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner, becoming the first Tigers player ever to claim the prestigious quarterback trophy.

Later in the night, he was also crowned with the Maxwell Award dubbing him the best college football player of the year.

Burrow was officially announced as the winner at a ceremony in Atlanta Thursday night. He beat out Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Justin Fields for the honor.

On the year, Burrow has completed 342 of 439 passes for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 289 yards and three scores. His completion percentage of 77.9 is on pace to break the all-time NCAA record.

Burrow now has his sights set on the Heisman Trophy, which honors the best overall athlete in college football. The winner of that award will be announced Saturday night.

He was also awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award last week.