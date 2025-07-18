$$$ Best Bets: Will Dustin Poirier go out on top?

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for the MLB, UFC 318 and the British Open!

Friday



MLB:

Angels @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5

Padres @ Nationals: Padres ML

Reds @ Mets: Mets ML

Royals @ Marlins: Marlins ML

Yankees @ Braves: u8.5 Total Runs

Brewers @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML

Saturday

MLB:

TBD



British Open:

TBD



UFC 318:

Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski: Brzeski ML

Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov: Prado ML

Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen: Vettori ML

Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull: Ige ML

Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov: Kopylov ML

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: o4.5 Total Rounds

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Poirier ML



Sunday

MLB:

TBD