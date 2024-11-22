$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Can the Tigers get back in the win column? $$$

55°
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

College Football:

Temple @ UTSA: Temple +17.5

Purdue @ Michigan State: Purdue +13.5

UNLV @ San Jose State: San Jose State +7.5

Men's College Basketball:

N. Carolina Central @ Georgia State: N. Carolina Central +5.5

St. John's @ Virginia: St. John's -10.5

Little Rock @ Arkansas: Arkansas -20.5

Baylor @ Tennessee: Baylor +4.5

Duke @ Arizona: u160.5 Total Points

UNC @ Hawaii: UNC -16.5

NBA:

Nets @ 76ers: 76ers -4.5

Celtics @ Wizards: u238.5 Total Points

Pacers @ Bucks: Bucks -5.5

Hawks @ Bulls: Hawks -1.5

Mavericks @ Nuggets: Nuggets -3.5

Kings @ Clippers: Clippers +3.5

NHL:

Jets @ Penguins: Penguins +1.5

Sabres @ Ducks: Sabres ML

Saturday

College Football:

Ole Miss @ Florida: u55.5 Total Points

Kentucky @ Texas: Texas -20.5

Colorado @ Kansas: Colorado -2.5

Army @ Notre Dame: Notre Dame -13.5

Alabama @ Oklahoma: o46.5 Total Points

Vanderbilt @ LSU: Vanderbilt +8.0

Men's College Basketball:

TBD

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

Blackhawks @ Flyers: Flyers ML

Wild @ Flames: o5.5 Total Goals

Avalanche @ Panthers: Panthers ML

Jets @ Predators: Jets ML

Stars @ Lightning: u6.5 Total Goals

Golden Knights @ Canadiens: Golden Knights ML

Sunday

NFL:

Vikings @ Bears: Bears +3.5

Buccaneers @ Giants: Buccaneers -5.5

Titans @ Texans: Texans -7.5

Chiefs @ Panthers: Panthers +10.5

Broncos @ Raiders: Broncos -5.5

Eagles @ Rams: Rams ML

Men's College Basketball:

TBD

NBA: 

TBD

NHL:

TBD

