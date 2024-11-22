Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Can the Tigers get back in the win column? $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Friday
College Football:
Temple @ UTSA: Temple +17.5
Purdue @ Michigan State: Purdue +13.5
UNLV @ San Jose State: San Jose State +7.5
Men's College Basketball:
N. Carolina Central @ Georgia State: N. Carolina Central +5.5
St. John's @ Virginia: St. John's -10.5
Little Rock @ Arkansas: Arkansas -20.5
Baylor @ Tennessee: Baylor +4.5
Duke @ Arizona: u160.5 Total Points
UNC @ Hawaii: UNC -16.5
NBA:
Nets @ 76ers: 76ers -4.5
Celtics @ Wizards: u238.5 Total Points
Pacers @ Bucks: Bucks -5.5
Hawks @ Bulls: Hawks -1.5
Mavericks @ Nuggets: Nuggets -3.5
Kings @ Clippers: Clippers +3.5
NHL:
Jets @ Penguins: Penguins +1.5
Sabres @ Ducks: Sabres ML
Saturday
College Football:
Ole Miss @ Florida: u55.5 Total Points
Kentucky @ Texas: Texas -20.5
Colorado @ Kansas: Colorado -2.5
Army @ Notre Dame: Notre Dame -13.5
Alabama @ Oklahoma: o46.5 Total Points
Vanderbilt @ LSU: Vanderbilt +8.0
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
Blackhawks @ Flyers: Flyers ML
Wild @ Flames: o5.5 Total Goals
Avalanche @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Jets @ Predators: Jets ML
Stars @ Lightning: u6.5 Total Goals
Golden Knights @ Canadiens: Golden Knights ML
Sunday
NFL:
Vikings @ Bears: Bears +3.5
Buccaneers @ Giants: Buccaneers -5.5
Titans @ Texans: Texans -7.5
Chiefs @ Panthers: Panthers +10.5
Broncos @ Raiders: Broncos -5.5
Eagles @ Rams: Rams ML
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
