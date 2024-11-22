$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Can the Tigers get back in the win column? $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball! Friday College Football: Temple @ UTSA: Temple +17.5 Purdue @ Michigan State: Purdue +13.5 UNLV @ San Jose State: San Jose State +7.5

Louisiana State Police release video of officer shooting two people after 7-mile chase Men's College Basketball: N. Carolina Central @ Georgia State: N. Carolina Central +5.5 St. John's @ Virginia: St. John's -10.5 Little Rock @ Arkansas: Arkansas -20.5 Baylor @ Tennessee: Baylor +4.5 Duke @ Arizona: u160.5 Total Points UNC @ Hawaii: UNC -16.5 NBA: Nets @ 76ers: 76ers -4.5 Celtics @ Wizards: u238.5 Total Points Pacers @ Bucks: Bucks -5.5 Hawks @ Bulls: Hawks -1.5 Mavericks @ Nuggets: Nuggets -3.5 Kings @ Clippers: Clippers +3.5 NHL: Jets @ Penguins: Penguins +1.5 Sabres @ Ducks: Sabres ML Saturday College Football: Ole Miss @ Florida: u55.5 Total Points Kentucky @ Texas: Texas -20.5 Colorado @ Kansas: Colorado -2.5 Army @ Notre Dame: Notre Dame -13.5 Alabama @ Oklahoma: o46.5 Total Points Vanderbilt @ LSU: Vanderbilt +8.0 Men's College Basketball: TBD NBA: TBD NHL: Blackhawks @ Flyers: Flyers ML Wild @ Flames: o5.5 Total Goals Avalanche @ Panthers: Panthers ML Jets @ Predators: Jets ML Stars @ Lightning: u6.5 Total Goals Golden Knights @ Canadiens: Golden Knights ML Sunday NFL: Vikings @ Bears: Bears +3.5 Buccaneers @ Giants: Buccaneers -5.5 Titans @ Texans: Texans -7.5 Chiefs @ Panthers: Panthers +10.5 Broncos @ Raiders: Broncos -5.5 Eagles @ Rams: Rams ML Men's College Basketball: TBD NBA: TBD NHL: TBD