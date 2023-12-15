63°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Bowl Games and the NFL on a Saturday! $$$
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets for the start of Bowl Season and the NFL!
College Football Bowl Games:
Georgia Southern -3.5
Jacksonville State -3
UCLA - 2.5
Week 15 of the NFL:
Bengals -3.5
Browns -2.5
Cowboys/Bills o50.5 Total Points
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. until Noon to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
