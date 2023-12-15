62°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Bowl Games and the NFL on a Saturday! $$$

2 hours 11 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, December 15 2023 Dec 15, 2023 December 15, 2023 5:02 PM December 15, 2023 in News
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets for the start of Bowl Season and the NFL!

College Football Bowl Games:

Georgia Southern -3.5

Jacksonville State -3

UCLA - 2.5 

Week 15 of the NFL:

Bengals -3.5

Browns -2.5

Cowboys/Bills o50.5 Total Points

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. until Noon to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

